Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 240.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 45.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $198.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 221.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.61 million. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.22%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

