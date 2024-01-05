Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.62.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $493,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

