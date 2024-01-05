Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives GBX 92.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.67 ($1.18).

Several research analysts have commented on QLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Quilter stock opened at GBX 102.10 ($1.30) on Tuesday. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.45 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,403.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.50.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

