Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $67.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,541.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $1,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $9,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 58.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 233.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $62.74 on Friday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

