Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $913,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,260,241,000 after purchasing an additional 764,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,038,000 after purchasing an additional 444,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $545.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

