Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $69,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.69 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

