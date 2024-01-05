Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $60,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

IUSG stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

