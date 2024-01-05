Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $73,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

