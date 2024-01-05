Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Entergy were worth $57,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Entergy by 16,815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Guggenheim raised their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

