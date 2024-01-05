Raymond James & Associates Has $56.15 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $56,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000.

SDVY opened at $31.79 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

