Raymond James & Associates Has $62.54 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $62,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $155.82 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.