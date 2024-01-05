Raymond James & Associates Has $71.60 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $71,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IJK opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.