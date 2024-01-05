Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $68,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.