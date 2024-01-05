Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cummins were worth $58,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,435,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.
Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %
Cummins stock opened at $235.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
