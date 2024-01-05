Raymond James & Associates Purchases 91,327 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $56,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after purchasing an additional 567,083 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

