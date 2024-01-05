Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,881 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aflac were worth $71,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 444.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 52,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12.0% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 7,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

