Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,259 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $62,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

