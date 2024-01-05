Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,726 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $70,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

