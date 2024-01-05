Raymond James & Associates Sells 256,549 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vistra were worth $68,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

