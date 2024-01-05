Raymond James & Associates Sells 403,257 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,517,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403,257 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $66,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,738,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,118,000 after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

