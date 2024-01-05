Raymond James & Associates Sells 77,433 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $76,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.95 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

