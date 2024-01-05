Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $74,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIA opened at $374.54 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $377.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.51.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.