Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $33,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.