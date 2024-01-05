Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $28.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $28,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,317,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $115.84 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

