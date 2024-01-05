Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $30.79 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

