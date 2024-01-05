Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $33.03 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $33,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 317,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

