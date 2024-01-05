Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $34,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447,605 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after buying an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,787,000 after buying an additional 73,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,154,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

