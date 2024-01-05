Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.20 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after purchasing an additional 243,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $116.58 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

