Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.76 Million Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $34,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4,242.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $616.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.