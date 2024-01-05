Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $36.30 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $36,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $235.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.