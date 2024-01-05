Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TLH opened at $106.75 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.37.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

