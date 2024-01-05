Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $33,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after purchasing an additional 811,296 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 623,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,025,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 368,231 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,058,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,107 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

