Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,726 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

