Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,745 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $35,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

