Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 133,793 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,508,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

