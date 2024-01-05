Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 30,188 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $31,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 669,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.