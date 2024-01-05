Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,774 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $38,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $76.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

