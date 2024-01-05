Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.16% from the stock’s previous close.

MBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 11.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

