Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.