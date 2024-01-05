Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.