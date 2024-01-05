Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

NYSE O opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

