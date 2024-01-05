Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,306 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $479.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.