Red Door Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $160.63 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

