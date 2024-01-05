Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $238,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 89,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

