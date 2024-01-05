Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.79.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
