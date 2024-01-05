Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.79.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

