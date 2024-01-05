Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centric Health Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centric Health in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.47 million.
