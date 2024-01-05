Richard William Scalzo Sells 13,000 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52.

On Monday, December 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,380 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $14,793.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,872 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $22,482.72.

On Monday, December 4th, Richard William Scalzo sold 681 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $8,178.81.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 31.3 %

Shares of DYN opened at $19.39 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 382,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

