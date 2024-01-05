RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 2,085 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 184,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $259.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.