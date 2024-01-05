Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 488.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,052,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,730 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.