Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Entergy by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

