Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 118,587 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

